Ayele Mensah Commissions Maternity Centre

Front view of the maternity centre (TOP)

THE MEMBER of Parliament (MP) for the Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah, has commissioned a six-bed maternity block at the Oblogo Health Centre in Accra.

The commissioning, which took place on Monday, had in attendance traditional leaders, health officials as well as other dignitaries from the Weija-Gbawe Constituency and its environs.

Assisting the Weija-Gbawe MP to commission and hand over the facility to the management of the facility was the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Patrick Kumor.

Mohammed Nii Laryea, Principal Elder of the Oblogo stool, speaking on behalf of the Chief of Oblogo, Nii Gbawe Oblogo III, expressed the appreciation of the traditional council to the MP and her team for the good work they were doing, saying, “We are happy to be associated with such a beautiful edifice; and while thanking the MP and the assembly, we humbly request for a police station to be built in the community.”

Deputy Director of Nursing Services (DDNS) at the assembly’s health directorate, Madam Cynthia Lamptey, in her remarks also exclaimed that “we requested for a shed and you have given us a whole building! We are grateful.”

On her part, Madam Mensah, while thanking the constituents, recounted projects that had been executed in the Oblogo Electoral Area, which included the construction of a culvert, a new kindergarten block and the provision of mono and dual desks for basic schools, a generator for the maternity block etc.

She iterated that “all these projects have become a reality through the cordial relationship and unity of purpose between the MCE, constituents and myself.”

She assured constituents of her resolve to complete all ongoing projects and start new ones.

In ending her remarks, she admonished the gathering and the general public to observe all the COVID-19 protocols strictly, especially the wearing of nose masks.

Mr. Kumor also conveyed his appreciation to the constituents for the cooperation and support his office had enjoyed over the years and urged them to keep on supporting them in their endeavours.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio