Mzbel Wanted Us To Kill AfiaSchwarzenegger- Naa Ye We Alleges

Naa Ye We shrine in James Town has responded to a fraud allegation levelled against its high priest by Mzbel.

The controversial songstress alleged on UTV over the weekend that she took a case involving Afia Schwarzenegger to the high priest to adjudicate and she was made to pay a sum of GH¢2,000 but the priest failed to have the job done, hence her fraud tag against the shrine.

The shrine in a response yesterday said it would refund Mzbel’s money to her to prove it had not defrauded the musician.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM on Wednesday, Nii Quaye, a representative from the shrine asked Mzbel to come for the money.

“Mzbel came to curse Afia Schwarzenegger. She said Afia had been going round to peddle untruth about her and so we should curse Afia so she dies,” he disclosed.

He added that it was explained to Mzbel that Naa Ye Wei does not curse or kill, as a result Afia would rather be summoned to resolve the issue.

The case however hasn’t been solved yet because “Afia, did not honour the summon because she said she should be served through her lawyer.”

Nii continued that they could not find an address to Afia’s lawyer despite hopes that Mzbel would assist them do that.

Naa Ye Wei however found it very disrespectful for Mzbel to go on TV and tag him as a “fraud”.

“Naa Ye Wei said come for your money. Please go for your money. What is GH¢2,000 to Naa Ye Wei?” he quizzed.

When Mzbel was called on the show for her reaction, she said she was not going to take back her money.

She also denied going to the shrine with the purpose of killing Afia Schwarzenegger. She said she was there to curse persons lying about her for the gods to deal with them.

“I didn’t go there to curse Afia Schwarzenegger. She is being going round to say stuffs about me that are not true. And I have been getting on Facebook and I didn’t like it…I went there to curse so the bad name they are giving me if it’s true the gods should kill me, if it’s a lie then the gods should deal with those who have been lying about me,” she indicated without explaining how the gods should deal with the culprits.

Meanwhile, she confirmed Naa Ye Wei told her they don’t kill at the shrine but will rather resolve the issue by summoning Afia.

By Francis Addo