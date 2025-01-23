Trade Minister-Designate Outlines AfCFTA Plans

The Minister nominated for trade, Agribusiness, and industry Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare has laid out plans to improve the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

During the vetting on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Madam Adjare, addressed opportunities and challenges facing the trade industry and explained the need for capacity building and diplomatic engagements to enable Ghana and its neighbouring countries to foster trade.

She expressed confidence about the economic opportunity for member states since the AfCFTA) represents 1.4 billion people with a total GDP of $3 trillion.

Madam Elizabeth pledged to organize directives that empower businesses with tools and skills to compete with the broader African market.

She added that exploring the concept of the 24-hour economy would help position Ghana as the hub for trade and commerce since industries will operate around the clock to meet growing demand in the African Market.

By Florence Asamoah Adom