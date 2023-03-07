Trade Minister Installed Akuapem Abrewatia

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei

The Ankyease Royal Family of Amanokrom in the Akuapem Traditional Area in the Eastern Region has installed the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, as the Abrewatia.

The Deputy Minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Akuapen North, was installed under the stool name Awo Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei.

At a grand durbar of the chiefs and people of Akropong, the new Abrewatia of Achiece Abuasua was outdoored and received high commendation for his immense contributions towards the development of the area.

Awo Ama Dokua expressed gratitude to all five divisional queen-mothers in Akuapem for their love and support during her installation.

She stated that she would take all of the queen mothers’ advice and words of wisdom to heart and work with them to advance the traditional area.

The new Abrewatia stated that one of her priorities would be to address the high rate of teenage pregnancies mentioned by the traditional rulers. She called for concerted efforts to address the canker and other social vices such as wee smoking.

“If you tell the police to raid the ghetto today because what the residents are doing there interest them, they will look for another location to carry out their activities tomorrow after the police have raided the ghetto,” she stated.

She added that they must create a rehabilitation programme that would aid in changing the mindset of the young people who go to the ghettos to smoke hard drugs or wee, as a way to help to stop this social canker.

The traditional occasion was graced by the Chief Executive Officer of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Kwabena Kokofu, who described the Deputy Trade Minister as a hard working personality.

He advised the school children to take their education seriously to enable them become useful citizens in future.