Trade Minister Tours VW Assembly Site

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has toured the assembly site of Volkswagen (VW) Ghana in Accra .

The visit on Tuesday was ahead of the launching of VW’s first assembled vehicles in Ghana.

It would be recalled that Thomas Schaefer, Head of the VW Sub-Saharan Region and Mr Kyerematen signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a vehicle assembly facility and to assess the feasibility of a modern Mobility Concept for Ghana.

The Minister and his team were impressed at the pace at which VW is moving and has re-echoed the commitment made by President Nana Akufo Addo to lend full support to VW and its local assembler in Ghana.

BY Melvin Tarlue