Trader Jailed 6 Months For Trafficking Minor

Eleven-year-old girl, name withheld who was being trafficked by her agent and was physically abused has secured justice after being rescued by a Non-Governmental Organization, Engage Now Africa, (End Modern Slavery).

The suspect, Gladys Yirenkyi, has been sentenced to six months in prison with hard labour after she was charged with the Offense of Assault contrary to section 84 of the criminal offense Act 24(60) by the Suhum Magistrate Court in the Eastern Region on Monday.

The victim now with her parents, as gathered was trafficked by the convict, Gladys Yirenkyi from Agona-Asaman in the Ashanti Region with the assurance that she will take care of her and find some skill for her in the future but refused to do all that for the past two months the girl has been with her.

According to the Prosecution, an informant who witnessed how the woman was abusing the girl, informed the NGO, Engage Africa Now who collaborated with the Police to rescue her.

The Prosecution said the woman subjected the victim to Child labour and abuse which brought some panic to the community members.

The Eastern Regional coordinator of Engage Africa Now, Richard Dzipha Afasi who reported the matter said on June 28, 2022, around 10:45 am, he received a distressed call from a whistleblower in Omenako a suburb of Suhum.

According to him, he said the whistleblower, heard the victim around 2am crying for help until 7am when they saw the victim with bruises on her body and a deep cut on her ear with blood oozing out.

The whistleblower quickly took photographs of the girl and informed the Assembly Member of the Community to come to the rescue of the victim else she might lose her life.

He then rushed to the community with the Police to rescue the victim and rushed her to Suhum Government Hospital for medical attention which was fully paid for by the NGO.

The trafficker was arrested for inflicting pain and causing harm to the victim.

The trafficker was arraigned before Suhum Magistrate Court on June 29, 2022, on “Assault” charge.

The Prosecutor narrated the incident to the court and upon hearing and seeing some photographs, the Magistrate Court sentenced her to six months imprisonment.

The victim was assigned to the Social Welfare Department to prepare and reintegrate her into her parents at Agona-Asaman in the Ashanti Region.

However, the NGO has taken the necessary steps to assist the young girl to continue her education.

-BY Daniel Bampoe