Trailer Crashes Into Ex-APC Chairman’s Convoy, Kills 2 Police Officers

Two Nigerian police officers have reportedly been killed by a trailer which crashed into the convoy, of former National Chairman of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Mr Oshiomhole, however, survived the crash.

The accident reportedly occurred when Mr Oshiomhole was travelling with other APC leaders for a campaign in Usen, Edo state.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the upcoming Edo governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, alleged that the incident which happened at the Olukwu junction, was an assassination attempt.

“The circumstances of the crash were indeed curious and have left us deeply concerned, as the truck responsible for the crash, according to witness accounts of those in the convoy and other road users, appeared to have deliberately rammed into the convoy,” he noted.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, Ize-yamu’s opponent has expressed his sadness at the unfortunate event.

“I received the news of the accident with shock and commiserate with the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the candidate of the APC in the forthcoming governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu over the very unfortunate incident involving their security aides and top chieftains of the party in the campaign team,” he said.

By Melvin Tarlue