Transport Ministry To Review Road Traffic regulations

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

The Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the Motor Traffic and Transport Division of the Ghana Police Service (MTTD), the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is reviewing the Road Traffic Regulation 2012, Legislative Instrument (LI) 2180.

This was made known in a statement released by the Ministry on Monday October 11, 2021.

The Road Traffic Regulation was passed by Parliament in July 2012 to give effect to the enforcement of Road Traffic Act 2004 (Act 683).

According to the statement, “To date, significant provisions of the regulations have been implemented and enforcement is ongoing whilst some of the provisions are also yet to be implemented due to the identified technical and legal deficiencies associated with them.”

The statement invited the General public to a National Consultative Forum scheduled on Wednesday October 13, 2021 at 10:am at the Ghana Shippers House in Accra.

Below is the full statement

By Annie Wharton Savage