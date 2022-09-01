Treason Felony: Barker-Vormawor Missing In Court

The Ashaiman District Court has issued notice of appearance against the Convener of FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor for failing to attend court.

Barker-Vormawor was scheduled to appear before the court for the commencement of his Treason Felony trial but he was nowhere to be found in court today Thursday, September 1, 2022.

The legal practitioner has been charged with treason and treason felony for threatening to stage a coup in a post on social media.

Ashaiman District Court, presided judge, Eleanor Barnes

Botchway on August 1, 2022 committed him to trial at the High Court for his offense after the Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice filed a bill of indictment.

However, Barker-Vormawor did not show up when the case was mentioned.

The presiding judge, Mary Ekue Yanzuh after Barker-Vormawor did not show up adjourned the case and stated that prosecution makes sure he and his lawyers are served notice.

A Senior State Attorney, Hilda Craig informed the court that the Barker-Vormawor was aware he was to be in court today but failed to appear.

The Court then adjourned the trial to October 13.

Prosecution said evidence which will be tendered during the treason felony trial are the investigation caution statement of the accused on February 11, charge statement on February 11 and investigation caution statement dated February 16, 2022.

In addition to that, prosecution mentioned that it will also tender the charge statement from April 15, posts on his Facebook and Twitter pages from February 2021 to February 2022, a Facebook post on April 30, 2022, Intelligence report from the Cybercrime unit as well as intelligence report from National Security.

By Vincent Kubi