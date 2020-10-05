Trump Leaves Covid-19 Treatment Center To Greet Supporters

US President Donald Trump left his coronavirus treatment center on Sunday evening to stage a photo opportunity and wave briefly to his supporters.

Mr Trump’s supporters gathered outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The President was seen in videos released from the hospital, riding in his armored SUV, wearing a black nose mask and waving to supporters.

Mr Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for coronavirus last Friday, October 2, 2020.

About 209,000 persons have died from coronavirus in the US.

By Melvin Tarlue