Tullow Ghana Supports Persons With Disabilities

Cynthia Lumor

Tullow Ghana Limited has partnered with WalkAbout Foundation, a non-governmental organization to execute a multi-faceted project to provide wheelchairs for persons with mobility challenges.

Under Tullow Ghana’s Share Prosperity Initiative, the partnership will see the delivery of free custom-fitted wheelchairs to selected physically challenged students from the Western Region and the training of staff of the Orthopaedic Training Centre (OTC) in Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

An estimated 175 physically challenged individuals will receive the custom-fitted wheelchairs, while 10 staff members of the OTC received rigorous training in the World Health Organization’s approved Basic Wheelchair Service Training Programme to learn the theory and practice, as well as recent trends in the provisionof orthopaedic healthcare.

Announcing the partnership, Deputy Managing Director for Tullow Ghana, Mrs. Cynthia Lumor said “At Tullow, we believe shared prosperity through oil & gas can and should drive economic growth in developing economies. This partnership will not only inure to the benefit of the direct recipients, but also increase local capacity in basic and rehabilitative orthopaedic service delivery. We know that this can translate into economic empowerment as well”.

Representative of WalkAbout Foundation, in their remark, lauded Tullow Ghana for the partnership and investment into the project.

Following this announcement, Tullow Ghana and the WalkAbout Foundation will proceed with the project execution schedule, with actual distribution targeted for May 2023.

A Business Desk Report