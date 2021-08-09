TV Presenter Falls During Regina Van-Helvert’s Birthday Bash

Barikisu Meyu, an on-air personality at GHOne TV tripped and fell while showing off her dancing skills at a surprise birthday hangout organized for actress and TV presenter Regina Van-Helvert on Sunday night.

The birthday ceremony, held at the Villa Monticello at the Airport Residential area, was attended by some of the country’s biggest showbiz names.

Among them were Elikem Kumordzi, Yvonne Nelson, Stonebwoy, AJ Sarpong, Kidi, Quamina MP, Comedian Hogan and a host of others.

During a freestyle dance segment, most of Regina’s friends gathered on stage in a circle to show off their skills one after the other.

When it was her turn, Barikisu got everyone screaming for more when she entered the dance floor but that was short-lived. She staggered but she was rescued from falling flat by Hogan and Yvonne Nelson who were close to her.

Barikisu is one of the fresh faces on Ghanaian TV screens. She is a host on Ghone TV and indications were that she anchors Rythmz Live show.

Check how she fell in the video below;