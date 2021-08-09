Esi, Tamah Evicted From Ghana’s Most Beautiful

Esi and Tamah, representatives of Western North and North East Regions respectively, have been kicked out of this year’s edition of the Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant.

This was after Sunday’s fashion night performances which saw all 16 contestants give off their all to escape eviction.

But unfortunately after everything was said and done, it was the end of the road for Esi and Tamah who could not amass enough votes to keep their chances of staying in the reality show.

They have become the first contestants to be shown the exit in the 2021 edition of the pageant.

The Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant has for the past 15years remained one of the outstanding beauty platforms in Ghana.

Organised by TV3, it educates Ghanaians and the global community about the various cultural values and heritage in all regions of Ghana.

The 2021 season which is being held under the theme; ‘Rediscovering True Beauty,” begun with 16 contestants who in 13 weeks battle for the crown.

With Sunday’s evictions it is now left with 14 ladies.