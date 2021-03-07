Tweeps Reacts To Davido’s Appearance In’ Coming To America2 Movie’

A section of Ghanaian Twitter users have reacted to Hollywood Movie Coming To America 2 after Nigerian music superstar Davido made an appearance.

In the movie trailer sighted by DGN Online, the artist sung his popular song “Assurance” to welcome the groom and bride to the wedding reception.

Some Twitter users have expressed their excitement about his role in the movie.

The movie was directed by Craig Brewer, produced by Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy.

The Coming To America 2 is a 2021 American comedy film that serves as a sequel to the original 1988 film starring Eddie Murphy.

The movie stars Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Kiki Layne, Shari Headley, Teyana Taylor, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke