Covid19 Vaccine Is Safe, Let’s All Take It – Says Joe Ghartey

The 2024 Presidential candidate aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon. Joe Ghartey, has encouraged everyone in Ghana to take the AstraZeneca/Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine.

He made the appeal on Saturday, March 6, 2021, after he received his jab of the Covid19 Vaccine at Parliament House in Accra.

According to him, the vaccine was safe and must therefore be taken to protect lives.

“This afternoon I took my turn in taking the COVID vaccination. It was a smooth and safe process,” the Essikado-Ketan MP said.

“I encourage everyone to take the vaccine as it is safe, and our surest way out of this pandemic,” he added.

“Let’s continue to adhere to the safety protocols—wearing of masks, washing hands, and maintaining social distance as we undergo this exercise,” according to Hon. Ghartey, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice.