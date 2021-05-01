Two Arrested For Kidnapping An Ivorian

Two men have been arrested by the Nungua Police in Accra for allegedly kidnapping a man from Ivory Coast on the Spintex Road and tried to demand ransom.

The suspects have been identified as Samson Abban, 31, excavator operator and Joshua Aidoo, also 31 a private security personnel but a third suspect yet to be named by the police, is at large.

The suspects, according to the police were demanding a ransom of GH¢30,000 from relatives of the victim after they had initially taken over GH¢1,000 from his mobile money account.

The commander in charge of the Kpeshie Divisional police command, ACP, Francis Kwame Tsidi, told Daily Guide the incident occurred on April 26, at KFC on the Spintex Road.

He said the three suspects introduced themselves to the victim as police personnel from Takoradi and created a scene that the victim was wanted in a case at Takoradi.

The hoodlums then arrested him to a house at Dansoman, Accra where they tortured him and took his two mobile phones, wrist watch, necklace, wedding ring, and his wallet containing GH¢450 .

ACP Tsidi said the suspects forced the victim to transfer GH¢1,000 from his mobile money account onto Abban’s phone.

“Not satisfied, the suspects sent the victim to another location at Weija, Accra where they called his family to pay a ransom of GH¢30,000 before they release the victim,” the police officer said.

The officer said police intelligence led to the arrest of the two suspects at the house at Weija where the victim was being held hostage on April 27, 2021.

They were provisionally charged for conspiracy to commit crime to wit kidnapping, kidnapping, and robbery.

“We have since remanded then into police custody while investigations are ongoing,” ACP Tsidi said and urged the public to always demand the identity card of any police officer effecting an arrest before following that person to the police station.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey