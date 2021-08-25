Two Fake ECG Staff Grabbed

Two suspects who pretended to be officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana extorting money from the residents of Kasoa have been arrested by the Police in the Central Region.

The suspects; Emmanuel Kwesi Ahiagbe, 48; and David Nkrumah, 38, were apprehended by some residents of Avornyo located in the Kasoa North District.

According to report by the police, the suspects posed as disconnection officers of the Electricity Company of Ghana in the community, extorting money from customers who owe in order not to disconnect their power.

However, the Kasoa North District office of the ECG was hinted and with the help of some residents, who got suspicious of their actions apprehended them.

The Police said further investigations were being carried out on the matter.

He said strict sanctions were being put in place to clamp down on such unscrupulous persons who pose as a threat to the society.

Mr. Samuel Techie-Menson, District Manager for Kasoa North advised customers to inspect the Identity Cards of ECG officials who visit their premises.

Additionally, he said customers should not hesitate to visit the office for any enquiry.

Mr. Techie-Menson indicated that his office were readily available to offer the needed assistance in order to enhance service delivery.

BY Daniel Bampoe