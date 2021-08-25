Police Release ‘Chale Wote’ Organisers

The Police has released the two ‘Chale Wote’ festival organisers and one artist who were arrested on Saturday.

Their release comes after they spent almost 48 hours in custody of the Police without any charges.

The two; Mantse Ayikwei and Nii Aryee, alongside the artist, Ampem Darko, was released on Monday morning around 10:00 am.

According to the police, they had breached the Public Order Act leading to their arrest outside the Ussher Fort at Jamestown, whiles the virtual event was taking place inside the fort.

Police also said they ignored an invitation for a meeting before the event.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Juliana Obeng, had earlier said police sighted the advert for the festival and invited the organisers for a meeting.

The three were not charged, but DSP Juliana Obeng said they were cautioned.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), had earlier announced that the 2021 edition of ‘Chale Wote’ would be a virtual event due to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

The Chale Wote Street Art Festival is a Ghanaian-originated platform that brings together art, music, dance, and performance unto the streets.

This year’s edition of the festival marks 10 years of its existence since it was first launched in 2011 to promote the appreciation of diverse forms of art in Ghana.

