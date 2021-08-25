NADMO Advises Residents To Relocate Before Bagre Dam Spillage

The North East Regional Coordinating Council (NERCC) and the NADMO Regional Secretariat, have advised farmers, settlers and communities living downstream of the Bagre Dam to relocate to higher grounds for their safety with immediate effect.

According to NADMO, the advice is necessitated by the 8th update received from the Bagre Dam authorities.

NADMO indicated that the water level of the Bagre Dam is rising rapidly adding that the opening of the valves can begin between 27th and 30th August 2021.

“We appeal to Traditional Authorities, Opinion Leaders, Assembly Persons and all concern citizens to help move the vulnerable persons to safe locations.”

Last year, heavy downpour in addition to the spillage of the Bagre dam flooded and destroyed farmer lands in the North East Region.

A report by NADMO indicated that about 55,235 persons were affected by the heavy downpour and resultant floods in addition to the spillage of the Bagre Dam in the North East Region.

An assessment team report sighted by DGN Online indicated that a total of 10,707 men, 12,257 women, and 32,271 children were affected.

About 3,952 persons were displaced internally with 206 communities affected and nine persons confirmed dead in the North East region.

Communities affected by the floods and the worst-hit areas are Mamprugu/Moagduri, Chereponi and West Mamprusi Municipality while some few communities in Bunkpurugu/Nankpanduri, Yuuyoo/Nansua districts and East Mamprusi Municipality.

The report further indicated that 9,736.68 tons of yields made up of maize, rice, millet, soya, cowpea among others, were lost due to the floods.

The floods in the North East Region also submerged boreholes and wells, contaminating the water.

