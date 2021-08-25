Kotoko Set To Land NLA Deal

Awuku (3rd L) flanked by Team Kotoko

Asante Kotoko is set to land another top institution to the list of growing sponsors in National Lottery Authority (NLA) after Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, and his team met the management of NLA.

It emerged at the meeting yesterday that the Director General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammy Awuku, pledged to find ways at leveraging on the Kotoko brand.

A source at NLA stated that the meeting was the beginning of discussion for a lucrative sponsorship deal for the Porcupine Warriors.

“Earlier today, the Asante Kotoko Executive Management paid a courtesy call on me at the National Lottery Authority. We had a successful discussion on contributions and collaborations to increase revenue for the Authority,” Sammy Awuku wrote on his social media page.

If the deal is concluded, the National Lottery Authority will become another top sponsor of Kotoko after Hisense Ghana and others.

Kotoko were represented by the club’s CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah; the Acting Communication Manager, David Obeng; Head of Diaspora Affairs, Dentaa Amoabeng, Kofi Kyeameng and other management members.

From The Sports Desk