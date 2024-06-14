Two Ghanaian Pilgrims Die In Mecca

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that two Ghanaian pilgrims performing this year’s Hajj from Damongo in the Savannah Region have died from health complications in Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday, June 9, 2024 and Wednesday, June 12, 2024 respectively.

The Chairman of the Hajj Board, Alhaji Ben Abdullah Banda, who confirmed the incident to Channel One News explained that the two have been buried in accordance with Islamic customs.

He also announced that, a Ghanaian pilgrim gave birth in the Holy City of Mecca on Wednesday.

“So far, so good, except that we have had two deaths. Two of our pilgrims have died. We also have one delivery. One of our pilgrim, women has delivered a bouncy baby,” he said.

Over four thousand Ghanaian pilgrims are currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Hajj ritual.

-BY Daniel Bampoe