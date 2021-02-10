Two Nurses Fingered …In Maradona Death Investigation

Maradona with Agustina Cosachov (L)

Two nurses and a psychologist have been added to the investigation of the death of Diego Maradona.

Maradona died at the age of 60 of a heart attack on November 25, two weeks after being discharged from a hospital in Buenos Aires following a successful brain surgery.

A probe was opened by authorities in Argentina to establish if there was negligence in Maradona’s treatment following the operation, and if so, for those individuals to face a criminal case for manslaughter.

Leopoldo Luque, the neurosurgeon who performed Maradona’s brain surgery, and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, who had treated the former Napoli star, were under investigation and had their homes and offices searched shortly after his death.

Psychologist Carlos Diaz, who treated Maradona in the months prior to his passing, and nurses Dahiana Gisela Madrid and Ricardo Almiron, have now been placed under investigation, according to sources from San Isidro’s prosecutors’ office.

Shortly after Maradona’s death, his lawyer, Matias Morla, requested a full investigation of the circumstances of the football legend’s death, criticising what he said was a slow response by emergency service.

Maradona’s eldest daughters, Dalma and Giannina, hold Luque and Morla, responsible and demand that “justice is served.”

Reports have emerged in the local media that Maradona did not receive the proper medical care he needed after the operation and that his entourage was providing him with alcohol and marijuana.

Maradona’s autopsy revealed that he had no alcohol or narcotic drugs in his body at the time of his death.