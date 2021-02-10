Sir Van Donates PPEs, Others To Law School

Sir Van donating the items

A student of the Ghana School of Law, Samuel Vanda-Ice (Sir Van) has donated public address systems as well personal protective equipment (PPEs) to School.

The items, worth over GHC10,000 are to be distributed to all the three campuses of the school across the country.

They include 12 microphones and their receivers, with each of the three campuses – Mokola, Green Hill and Kumasi receiving four each.

Again, he also donated some COVID-19 prevention items including one box of alcohol wipes and a gallon of sanitizer to each of the nine classes.

The donation forms part of Mr. Vanda-Ice’s initiative of assisting the school having realized the limited number of microphones available in the lecture halls of the various campuses.

Speaking to Daily Guide after the donation, the donor, who is harboring the aspiration of contesting for the SRC presidency of the school noted that he saw a challenge in the school that needed to be solved, hence took the initiative upon himself.

On why he donated the microphones and the receivers, he stated that there are only two microphones in use in each of the lecture halls which are usually passed around for students to either ask or answer questions.

This situation, he said was a big challenge especially in this era of COVID-19 which can easily be transmitted among the students in the process of passing on the microphone.

He believes that the donation would go a long way to reduce the chances of students catching the virus on campus through the provision of the microphones and their receivers as well as the PPEs.

“I am doing this donation to facilitate teaching and learning at the law school and also to prevent the spread of COVID-19 considering the growing numbers in cases in Ghana.

Mokola and GIMPA campuses only have two microphones which are available. This donations will increase the number of microphones because each of the classrooms is going to get additional four microphones.

Also, the hand sanitizers and alcohol wipes would be used to clean hands after using the microphones, and the microphones can be sanitized before another person uses it.”

The Works Manager, Enyoh Tawiah who received the items on behalf of the school expressed gratitude and commended Mr. Vanda-Ice as he is the first ever student to make such donations while still in school.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak