Two Physically Chalenged Pupils Get Support After Daily Guide’s Report

Abubakari Abdul Rashid receiving the items in Savelugu

The two physically challenged brothers, Abubakari Abdul Rashid , 11, and Abubakari Yakubu, 5 , pupils of Northern Islamic Primary in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern region who risked dropping out of school due to lack of means of transport and learning materials have received support after DGN Online reported about their ordeal.

Ummu Fulera Orphanage and Charity Foundation , Northern Aid for Children, TamaleFit and individuals who read the story of the two physically challenged kids on DGN Online were touched and decided to support to enable them go to school when schools reopens.

Some of the items donated include a brand new tricycle, school uniforms, school bags, books, pencils, bags of rice, oil, tomatoes, can-fish, and snacks.

Mr. Abdul Samed Abu, Founder of Ummu Fulera Orphanage and Charity Foundation told DGN Online that the organisation was established to provide hope for the hopeless and for that matter giving hope to orphans, needy, vulnerable and physically challenged children is part of their mission.

The brothers even though they are in school, movement from home to the school was a challenge because their tricycle which is the only source of transport to them had damaged beyond repairs months ago.

Normally, the senior most brother Rashid carries his junior brother Yakubu on his tricycle to school each day but now that the tricycle is faulty going to school may become extremely difficult for them when schools reopen in January 2021 because they will be unable to walk to school due to their condition.

“ the tricycle is made of wood and most of the wooden parts of the tricycle has damaged and cannot be used again so myself and my brother crawls from one place to the other and fortunately we are not going to school because of covid-19.”

He again said they lacked learning materials because they were from a deprived home and that their parents cannot afford most of their needs.

After receiving the donation, Abubakari Abdul Rashid expressed their excitement and appreciation by the kind gesture from loved ones.

He was of the view that the donated items will go a long way to enhance their education and movement from home to school as well.

Mr. Abubakari Yussif, father of the two physically challenged kids thanked the various organizations and individuals who supported the kids.

FROM Eric Kombat, Savelugu