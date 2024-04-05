U.S. Peace Corps Welcomes Largest Cohort

New Peace Corps volunteers with officials

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer has joined government officials, returning volunteers, and supporters to officially swear-in 20 new Peace Corps volunteers, who will work in communities across Ghana over the next two years.

The volunteers will help plan community improvements, working in schools, teaching agricultural techniques, and protecting the environment.

“The Peace Corps has a long tradition in Ghana. The Peace Corps represents the best of America –can-do spirit of volunteerism. We are excited to have these twenty Americans working with Ghanaian communities for the next two years,” said Ambassador Palmer.

Peace Corps Volunteers, who have completed intense language and cultural awareness training, work side by side with local communities, to address critical needs, foster sustainable development, and build bridges of understanding across borders.

In addition to promoting peace, friendship, and sustainable development, the Peace Corps in Ghana is also focusing on innovations concerning climate change.

Volunteers will work with community partners to identify and put into practice strategies that support climate priorities and national goals. Projects include developing community tree nurseries, promoting climate-smart agriculture practices, and advancing climate literacy through environmental education.

Thirty-five Peace Corps Ghana Volunteers are currently serving in six regions across the country (Bono East, Eastern, Greater Accra, Northern, Oti, and Volta Region).

The ceremony brings the total number of Volunteers in Ghana to 55. Programmes in Ghana are focused on agriculture, health, and education.

The swearing-in ceremony is a significant milestone in the journey of volunteers as they officially begin their service in communities.

Peace Corps stands as a distinguished United States Federal Agency dedicated to fostering international peace, friendship, and sustainable development. By deploying trained men and women to local communities, the agency aims to make a meaningful impact on a global scale.

BY Eric Kombat