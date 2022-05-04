UDS Holds April Special Congregation Ceremony

Prof. Gabriel Ayum Teye with Rev Ntim Fordjour and Prof. Wayo Seini at the UDS graduation ceremony

The University for Development Studies (UDS), has held a special graduation ceremony at its Dungu campus in Tamale, the Northern Region.

The university graduated 145 postgraduate candidates and out of this number fourteen 14 graduated with PhDs in various disciplines.

Also, 145 graduated with a Master’s Degree and Postgraduate Diploma in various fields.

Again, 280 people graduated in the sandwich Nursing and Midwifery. They were made up of 221 Bachelor of Science in Nursing and 59 Bachelor of Science in Midwifery.

Addressing the graduands, the Vice-Chancellor of the UDS, Prof. Gabriel Ayum Teye, said giving financial aid to students will make it possible for less endowed but brilliant students to have equal access to quality education.

“ To this, a comprehensive students’ scholarship and bursaries policy has been developed to guide the disbursement of funds to brilliant but needy students.”

The UDS Vice-Chancellor said reports from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration indicated that over 400 Ghanaian students who were in Ukraine are now facing displacement.

“ To address this international humanitarian crisis, the University‘s School of Medicine in collaboration with our AMPATH-Ghana partners in New York University proposed to create opportunities to integrate returning health professionals trainees into UDS-SoM. This proposal has been unanimously approved by the SoM board, UDS academic board, and the UDS council,” he said.

He urged the graduands to be technologically sound to fit into the world and encouraged them to embrace integrity which is measured by their own ability to withstand the corrupt environments in their communities and workplaces.

Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. Ntim Fordjour, who was the special guest thanked the University for Development Studies (UDS) for accepting to reintegrate some of the Ghanaian students who returned from Ukraine due to the Russian-Ukraine war.

“For this nationalistic and patriotic effort, we are indeed grateful,” he said.

According to him, the surest way to eradicate poverty and empower the population is through investment in education.

He stated that the government is committed to transforming the educational sector noting that it has invested in 10 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics(STEM) schools in Ghana with 3 already operational while the 7 are nearing completion.

Rev. Fordjour encouraged the graduands to avail themselves to work in rural communities across the country and create a change for the betterment of Ghana as a whole.

