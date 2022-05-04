Choose Dialogue To Address Your Grievances-NR Minister

Shani Alhassan Shaibu addressing Muslims during Eid Ul Fitr Celebration in Tamale

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, has called on the people of Dagbon to choose dialogue in addressing their grievances.

His statement follows the unfortunate incident in Zakoli in the Yendi Municipality where some Fulanis were attacked by some unknown gunmen.

“The disturbances within the Tamale Metropolis which created an uproar prior to the Ramadan was equally unfortunate. I therefore wish to use this opportunity to encourage that, we choose dialogue at all times as a better option in resolving our grievances, rather than using violence. I wish to also urge everyone to choose peace as a guiding principle to live by, as we cannot compromise the peace we enjoy as a region.”

The Northern Regional Minister also indulged the youth in the region to do their best in respecting and abiding by the rules so as to bring about more development to the region.

Addressing Muslims at the Eid Ul Fitr Celebration, the minister said during the 2021 Annual Performance Review of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, a total of 89 people lost their lives as a result of motorcycle crashes in the Tamale Metropolis.

“The records showed that out of the 89 persons who passed, 73 of them died at the emergency unit while 16 died on admission. The picture is disturbing especially that the affected people were between the ages of 18 to 26years. It is unfortunate that we are losing our young ones. It is also sad to note that, all the 89 victims died through severe head injury. I wish to appeal to all road users, to be mindful and to abide by all road safety measures especially the youth. Motorists should wear their crash helmets or seat belts while using the roads especially as we are in the celebration mood. All lives matter and any life loss is a lost to the nation,” he said.

He called on the Imams in the region to include in their sermons the indiscipline on the roads as an effort to instill the wearing of crash helmets and seat belts when riding and driving respectively.

Mr. Shaibu urged the public to consciously make collective efforts to maintain the relative peace in the region.

“Peace is a delicate and very important commodity we cannot get anywhere to buy so we must guard it with all the seriousness it deserves. I urge you all to remain committed to working together for the peace and development of our dear region and the nation at large,” he added.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale