The University of Ghana (UG’s) Business and Executive Committee has approved the University’s management proposal to roll out an online teaching and learning programme.

This was made known in a statement signed by Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Pro-Vice Chancellor of UG.

According to the statement, the approval was granted on April 16 and the roll out takes retroactive effect from April 14, after an initial trial phase.

By Melvin Tarlue