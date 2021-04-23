UG Students Falls From 4th Floor In A Freak Accident

A student of the University of Ghana has been rushed to the hospital after falling off from the fourth floor of the Mensah Sarbah Hall Annex A Building.

The unusual accident is reportedly occured in an attempt to hide from hostel authorities.

According to sources, the victim, identified as Wahab Abdulai is believed to be an illegal occupant of the hall, also known as ‘Peacher’, reports said.

A report by Priscilla Aklobortu indicates that the victim, Wahab jumped over the fourth floor of the Mensah Sabbah Annex A building with the fear of being sacked by hall authorities.

“The registered occupants of the room Wahab was perching heard a bang on the door and assumed it was hall authorities who were hunting for illegal occupants”.

“The victim was asked to hide in the balcony until the assumed porters leave. Suddenly, they heard a loud crashing sound and rushed to see what had happened then they found the boy lying on the ground floor,”

It added,” The victim has reportedly been admitted at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after receiving first aid treatment at the Legon Hospital”.

Dean of Students, Prof. Godfred Bokpin, however, called for calm among students while investigations are being carried out

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke