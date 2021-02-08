UK, Ghana Approve New Trade Arrangement

Alan Kyerematen

The Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ghana, has announced that the United Kingdom (UK) and Ghana have finalized negotiations on their new interim trade partnership agreement.

In a statement dated February 4, 2021, the ministry said “this agreement will provide for duty free and quota free access for Ghana to the UK market and preferential tariff reductions for UK exporters to the Ghanaian market.”

It added that the agreement would enter into effect following the completion of relevant internal procedures required in both Ghana and the UK.

According to the statement, “the new agreement reaffirmed the deep interest of both Ghana and the UK to strengthen their longstanding trade and economic relationship.”

It further noted that “the agreement also reflects the importance of integration between the West African States within the context of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and amongst African States within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

By Melvin Tarlue