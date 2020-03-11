UK Health Minister Contracts Coronavirus

Nadine Dorries

The Health Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) has reportedly contracted the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Minister, Nadine Dorries, according to reports, has been self-isolating herself due to the disease.

Labour Member of Parliament,

Rachael Maskell, is reported by the local press in the UK to have also stated that she has been urged to self-isolate herself as she had met the infected Ms Dorries.

Reports say the UK Department of Health disclosed that the Health Minister first showed symptoms on Thursday.

She has reportedly attended an event on that same day hosted by the prime minister of UK.

BY Melvin Tarlue