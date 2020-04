The UK has lost over 60 health workers to the deadly coronavirus.

NHS made this known in a tweet on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

It says one of the deceased is a blackman named Michael Allieu.

Allieu is reported to be a nursing officer.

“More than 60 of our health workers heroes have died in this #coronavirus war & still we shamefully send them into battle without enough protective kit. It’s a disgrace. RIP Michael, & thank you,” says NHS.

By Melvin Tarlue