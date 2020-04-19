Sintex Group Donates 1000 Relief Boxes To Rebecca Foundation

Officials of Sintex Group and the Rebecca Foundation with the relief boxes

Sintex group of companies has responded to the Rebecca Foundation’s Relief Boxes Challenge with a donation of food items for distribution to those affected by the partial lockdown.

The company donated 1000 relief boxes each containing rice, cooking oil, milk, sugar, canned tomatoes, canned fish and other items, which will be distributed by the Rebecca Foundation to various communities.

Sheela Sakyi Oppong who received the donation on behalf of the Foundation thanked Sintex Group of Companies and the other donors who have contributed to the Rebecca Foundation’s Relief Boxes Challenge so far.

According to her, the Foundation is committed to supporting those most affected by the partial lockdown.

” The Rebecca Foundation will continue to support those most affected by the current partial lockdown in the epicenters of Greater Accra, Tema, kasoa and Greater Kumasi and we hope many more companies and individuals will partner with us so we can reach more people especially women and children” said Mrs. Sakyi Oppong.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri