UK Reports 315 New Covid-19 Deaths

The UK has recorded 315 new coronavirus deaths.

This has taken its fatalities toll to 28,446.

According to the UK Department of Health and Social Care in a tweet, “As of 5pm on 02 May, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 28,446 have sadly died.”

“As of 9am 3 May, there have been 1,206,405 tests, with 76,496 tests on 02 May,” it says.

“882,343 people have been tested of which 186,599 tested positive.”

By Melvin Tarlue