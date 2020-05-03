Zamfara Emir Dies Of Coronavirus Complications

Zamfara emir

Reports from Nigeria suggest that the Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara State, Alhaji Mohammed Asha, has died while in coronavirus isolation.

According to information available to this portal, he is believed to have passed on due to complications from COVID-19.

The Zamfara Publicity Secretary for the Control and Prevention of COVID-19, Alhaji Mustafa Jafaru Kaura, announced that the deceased had been in isolation at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau for three days.

His blood sample had reportedly been sent to Abuja.

Mr. Mustafa says he died while the result was still being awaited.

According to him, the remains of the late Emir were still in the hospital waiting for burial by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

By Melvin Tarlue