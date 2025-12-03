UMaT Develops Technology To Clean Polluted Rivers

Prof. Richard Kwasi Amankwah

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa in the Western Region has developed a technology that can clean river bodies polluted by illegal mining.

The Minerals Engineering Department of the university developed the technology.

The Vice Chancellor of UMaT, Prof. Richard Kwasi Amankwah, disclosed this in Tarkwa.

He said all that is needed is for government to give the university the chance to zoom into action to clean the river bodies from the high turbidity.

“Some Geomantic Engineers have used satellite imagery to capture the quality of water in the rivers in some small scale mining communities.

“They have been able to check the quality of water of the rivers,” he added.

He said, “And I want to put it on record that UMaT has developed the technology and the know-how to clear all the polluted rivers in Ghana if given the opportunity.”

He noted that the Minerals Engineering Department keeps on taking samples from the polluted rivers and calculating how they could be purified.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi