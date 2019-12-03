Uncle T United Boss Grabs Award

Isaac Tetteh

President of Uncle T United, Isaac Tetteh, popularly referred to as TT Brothers, has added yet another memento to his trophy cabinet.

In a recently held prestigious awards ceremony (TWARM Business & Leadership Awards) in Accra, the CEO of TT Brothers Limited was recognised for his exceptional leadership qualities.

A citationaccompanying the award rendered it thus ,“As a business leader in the beverage sector, this in recognition of your impact in the beverage sector with various world renowned brands and the Uncle T range of products, therefore, setting the bar high in terms of natural and quality beverages.”

And in a post-ceremony interview, the former Accra Hearts of Oak board member said, “I dedicate this to my hardworking staff. We are, indeed, honoured for this recognition. It will certainly urge us on to strive for greater heights.

“We will not relent; we will keep improving to give our numerous customers the best range of products ‒ from our soft drinks, energy drinks to our wines which are doing so well locally and internationally.”

Meanwhile, the Uncle T United boss has stated that his side are putting their house in order ahead of the Division One campaign, which is expected to resume later this month after a long break.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum