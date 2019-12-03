Gov’t To Construct $43m Landfill Facility, Transfer Stations

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has announced its intention to construct a sanitary landfill facility, two Transfer Stations and cap two major dump-sites at Abokobi and Agbogbloshie (Old Fadama).

According to the Ministry, it will be utilizing an amount of $ 43 million to finance these activities under the solid waste component of the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development

(GARID) project.

Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah made this known in an address to the media on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Information Ministry in Accra.

The meeting with the media was to inform the public about the major findings of her three months visit to

all the Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies (MMAs) in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area to interact with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and community members in public places i.e. markets, lorry parks, schools.

According to her, additionally, under the GARID and the Greater Accra Sustainable Sanitation and Livelihoods Improvement Project (GASSLIP), effective and sustainable community-based solid waste collection systems will be introduced in low income communities within the GAMA.

“The beneficiary Municipalities under the project shall be supported with waste management equipment to enhance their capacities for effective work,” she said.

She added that “as part of measures towards addressing the infrastructure challenge in the solid waste management sub-sector within the country, intensive negotiations are ongoing to re-engineer the Kpone landfill in Accra and Oti landfill in Kumasi.”

She indicated that similar interventions have been earmarked for Sekondi-Takoradi and Tamale subsequently.

BY Melvin Tarlue