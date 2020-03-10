UNESCO, GhIE Collaborate To Achieve SDGs

Ing. Leslie Alexander Ayeh (3rd left), explaining a point to Ing. Kwabena Agyepong and other members

ABDOURAHAMANE DIALLO, representative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to Ghana, has pledged his organisation’s commitment to collaborating with the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) to chart new paths towards making engineering a key tool for sustainable development.

This was contained in a statement read on his behalf at the maiden edition of the World Engineering Day (WED) held recently in Accra.

Speaking on the theme, “Engineering for Sustainable Development Tools for Skills Development”, he said, “Engineering is critical for sustainable development and economic advancement and that it is not possible to have a modern economy without engineering. Every one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) could be advanced through engineering. WED will be an opportunity to demonstrate the role of engineers and engineering, to develop solutions to advance the United Nations SDGs.”

“We are therefore pleased to collaborate with the Ghana Institution of Engineering to chart new paths towards making engineering not just a profession but also a key tool for sustainable development,” Ms. Melody Boateng emphasized.

President of GhIE, Leslie Alexander Ayeh, in his address, encouraged the youth, especially, the girl child to resolve to study science and engineering and begin to seek better ways of doing things which would transform our society.

He urged Women in Engineering (WINE) to continue mentoring the younger ones to take engineering as their profession.

Ing. Ayeh admonished that Global Engineering practice acknowledged the dwindling of natural resources and as engineers they needed to think of practices which would ensure sustainable development as the appetite for development.

He called on all engineers, engineering students, organizations and the general public to partner with GhIE to make the week celebration a memorable one since it had coincided with the month of the first ever WED celebration.

Prof. Samuel Nii Odai, Vice Chancellor of the Accra Technical University who chaired the function, said as the backbone for the development of the country, engineers must inculcate modern engineering trends in their designs to make Ghana attractive.