UNFPA, Ecobank, Tobinco Support Deaf School

Some officials of the partnership and some staff of the school

The UNFPA, in partnership with Ecobank and Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, recently provided logistical support to the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region to counter the Covid-19 pandemic.

The donation was to equip the school, as their final year students returned to campus to prepare for their examinations, in the wake of the Covid-19 challenge.

The partners provided temperature guns, basic medications to restock the school’s infirmary, detergents, sanitizers, PPE and toiletries to enhance personal hygiene.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director of Ecobank, Dan Sackey, at the presentation ceremony, Dr Edward Botchway, Executive Director of Finance at Ecobank, said, “Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Ghana, Ecobank has supported the nation’s Covid-19 response in numerous ways including providing GH¢1.3 million to the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund. In addition, we have supported the vulnerable by actively being involved in the feeding of head porters during the partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi, and contributed immensely, through the Ghana Association of Bankers, to support Ghana’s efforts at fighting the virus.”

He further indicated that the Ecobank group, working through its foundation, has been actively supporting the efforts of African governments and other stakeholders to minimize the transmission of Covid-19 across the continent. To date, the group has donated in excess of US$3.0 million towards mitigating the impact of the pandemic across Africa.

Dr. Claudia Donkor, Programme Analyst: Reproductive Health and Humanitarian Assistance at the UNFPA said, “UNFPA is excited to be partnering with Ecobank and Tobinco Pharmaceuticals in supporting the State School for the Deaf. As part of its mandate to ‘leave no one behind’, including persons with disabilities, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, UNFPA is delighted to be providing 300 Dignity Kits and face masks, as well as Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials on adolescent sexual and reproductive health and obstetric fistula to the students of the school.”

Group Financial Controller for the Tobinco Group of Companies, Daniel Gyapanin, speaking on behalf of the Chairman of the Group, Nana Amo Tobbin I, recounted that “Tobinco Group believes in extending an arm of support to the vulnerable in society. This belief is sustained by our conviction that such acts of benevolence can help to positively change somebody’s situation and the world at large. The group of companies was therefore, elated to have been part of this gesture, particularly during the pandemic. The donation of the high-quality alcohol-based hand sanitizers, an essential product, is manufactured by Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre, one of the group’s subsidiaries.”

Headmaster of the school, Isaac Arthur, thanked the companies for their donation. He called on individuals and corporate organizations to emulate the examples of Ecobank, Tobinco and the UNFPA.