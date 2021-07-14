UNILEVER Ghana Launches 2 New Natural Variants Of Geisha Soap

Unilever Ghana has today launched two new variants of its Geisha soap, specifically Geisha Moringa and Geisha Black soap.

These variants are formulated with locally sourced natural ingredients such as cocoa butter, activated charcoal and Moringa oil and come at a time when the Ghanaian consumer’s demand and preference for locally sourced and natural based products is on the rise.

Geisha has a rich history of being Africa’s most loved soap on account of the long-lasting benefits it offers to patrons, and this innovation is an addition to its range of enviable variants.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of Unilever Ghana plc, George Owusu-Ansah, said

“Quality organic and natural skincare products are usually difficult to find on the market and that is why we have come out with this natural range of Geisha soap to ensure that our consumers are offered the full benefits that come with using natural skincare products.”

“I want to seize this opportunity to commend members of the team that worked tirelessly to launch these products onto the Ghanaian market. This launch is, indeed, a manifestation of Unilever Ghana’s commitment to Ghanaian households, in respect of our unrelenting dedication to meet their everyday needs with brands that help people feel good, look good and get more out of life,” Mr. Owusu-Ansah added.

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Hon Michael Okyere Baafi, who represented the sector minister, Alan John Kyerematen, commended Unilever Ghana for its continuous contribution to the Ghanaian economy. ” Unilever Ghana has proven to be a responsible company overtime, as they have kept their commitment to the local economy through the discharge of their tax obligations, purchasing of local raw materials and the provision of jobs for the people of Ghana.”

Hon. Baafi also pledged Government’s support for Unilever Ghana’s efforts and implored Ghanaians to patronize their products.