Unimiss Ghanbatt 8 Completes Pre-Operational Training

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (Ghana Battalion 8) (UNIMISS Ghanbatt 8) assembled four months ago for a pre-operational training exercises at Bundase Training Camp has ended with a get- together.

The get- together , known in security cycles as West African Soldier Socialization Activity (WASSA) was held amidst exciting stripping and assembling competitions among the personnel.

Addressing personnel at the pre operational training get- together last Saturday, the commanding officer of the Battalion, Lieutenant Colonial Robert Kwagyir Sagoe, said the battalion, in accordance with the Ghana Armed Forces policy on relief, was formed as a pre operational task force to relieve Ghanbatt 7, currently serving in South Sudan in March 2020.

He said a Tactical Mission Leadership Training was organized for the Officers Commanding (OCs) and their sub-unit commanders, to train Key Appointment Holders of the Battalion, after which the main body of the Battalion assembled at the Camp on November 17,2019, for marrying-up, documentation and preoperational training.

The commanding officer of the Battalion stated that the four weeks training package had built a strong unit cohesion and esprite de corps amongst the battalion.

“Within this period , the Battalion undertook several activities including female engagement , Training, cultural display , inter -coy quiz competition , Akwaaba bash , field training exercises among others.

He commended the troops for exhibiting high level of dedication and commitment during the pre operational Training period.

the Director,in charge of Army Operations – Colonel Omari John Ampadu,who was the guest of honour for the event, challenged the Battalion (GHANBATT 8), to maintain and exhibit same excellence that had been exhibited at the Pre-Ops concentration.

He reminded personnel that the Ghana Armed Forces expected nothing from them but the highest level of professionalism and discipline in the various missions.

“You need to work hard to support your commanders to achieve the various mandate .”

The Batalion also commissioned an eight unit bathroom facility and matambo at the training camp as their contribution towards the general improvement of the camp.

(Lindatenyah@gmail.com)

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey