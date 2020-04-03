Upper East Records First Case Of Covid-19

The Upper East Region has recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

The new case involves a pregnant woman and has risen the country’s tally to 205, according to the Ghana Health Service.

There are still five deaths and three recoveries.

According to the GHS, “This particular case has no travel history or contact with any confirmed case in Ghana.”

The new case means that six out of 16 regions have confirmed cases now.

It says “ on Thursday nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ghana. Out of the number “four (4) of them have no history of travel nor contact with any confirmed case. The other four (4) have no travel history but are contacts of confirmed cases in Ghana; and one travelled to Ghana from Benin within the past 14 days.”

Regional Breakdown

– Greater Accra Region – 183

– Northern Region – 10

– Ashanti Region – 9

– Upper West Region – 1

– Upper East Region – 1

– Eastern Region – 1

By Melvin Tarlue