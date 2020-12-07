Upper East Records High Voter Turnout

The Upper East Region has recorded a high voter turnout in the ongoing December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Voting in the region has largely been peaceful.

The Electoral Commission (EC) started the voting process around 7:00am across all 1,494 polling stations dotted across the 15 constituencies in the Upper East Region.

As at 12:00 noon, there had not been any reported case of violence.

There were however a few cases where brief misunderstandings were recorded because some party agents did not see why Electoral Officials used other means of verifying registered voters instead of sticking to the thumb-print verification.

In the Nabdam Constituency, Member of Parliament for the constituency and National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Mark Kurt Nawaani was happy with the smooth voting process organized by the Electoral Commission across the constituency.

He was however worried that the voters were not ready to observe the social distancing protocols at the various polling stations.

At the Bawku Central Constituency, the Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga of the NDC voted at Tinsungu Clinic where his main opponent Gabiana Agbanwa Abugre voted at Nabrugu Polling Station. They were both happy with the voter turnout and urged more voters to come out and cast their votes and ignore any rumours claiming that there would be a possible shoot out in the constituency.

Madam Abugre called on the people of the area to ensure that the peace they are enjoying was maintained so as to attract more developmental projects under President Akufo-Addo’s second term in office.

The Upper East Regional Minister and NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for Navrongo Central, Tangoba Abayage voted at the Pungu Primary School after which she told the media that she had worked hard and was very sure that majority of the people of the constituency will reward her with their votes and also vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo.

There were widespread cases of the inability of the Biometric Verification Devices to verify many people by their fingerprints and so officials had to resort to the use of facial and manual verifications.

