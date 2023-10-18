UPSA Gets 5 New Accreditations

Professor Abednego F.O Amartey

The University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has received accreditation from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for the introduction of five new academic programmes.

This includes a Bachelor of Sciences in Logistics and Transport Management, a Master of Arts in Digital and Strategic Marketing Management, a Doctor of Philosophy in Interdisciplinary Studies with three options, a Doctor of Philosophy in International Security and Intelligence, and a Master of Philosophy in Media and Digital Communication Management for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Other programmes at various stages of approval include Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, Bachelor of Arts in Languages and Communication, Masters of Philosophy in Marketing, Masters of Business Administration in Human Resource Management, and Doctor of Philosophy/Master of Philosophy in Management.

Speaking at the 15th Congregation yesterday UPSA Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abednego F.O Amartey, expressed his elation at the university’s achievement.

The university will graduate a total number of 4,783 students at all four sessions of the 15th congregation comprising 973 postgraduates, 2,969 undergraduates, and 841 Diploma students.

Prof. Amartey said the process of admissions and registration for enrolling the first batch of students into the newly approved five programmes had already been completed, and instructional activities had begun.

To accommodate the growing population of the University, Prof. Amartey said it has increased the academic staff from 36 in 2016 to the current number of 763.

He further stated that the University is on course to provide adequate infrastructure facilities for students.

The President of the Ghana Bar Association, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, ESQ, on his part commended the hardworking effort of faculty members for imparting knowledge and skills to graduates to influence society.

He urged the graduates to utilize the skills and opportunities at their disposal, saying, “Beyond the paper qualification that you received today the real value will be in how you will apply them in your diverse professional setting, solving societal challenges and contributing to the progress and development of Ghana and the world at large”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke