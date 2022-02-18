UPSA Resume Lectures February 21

Registrar of the University, Dr Koryoe Anim-Wright

Academic work at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) is to resume on Monday, February 21, 2022 after UTAG called off its strike.

According to a statement signed by the Registrar of the University, Dr Koryoe Anim-Wright, all level 100 undergraduate and diploma students should report to the University’s hostel on Sunday to prepare for lectures on Monday.

Giving details of the academic work, the statement explained that the first six weeks of the semester would be in-person teaching, while the remaining week would be virtual.

The resumption of studies follows an Accra High court order to UTAG members to resume lectures.

The Labour Division of the Accra High Court on Tuesday, placed an injunction on UTAG’s industrial action.

It asked members of the Association to return to the Lecture Halls to resume teaching, while the substantive issue before the Court is heard.

The Court presided over by Justice Frank Rockson granted the injunction based on Article 296 of the 1992 Constitution, saying negotiations cannot go well if UTAG fails to call off its strike.

BY Vincent Kubi