Shatta Wale Clashes With Sam George Over Kissing Video

Controversial musician, Shatta Wale, and Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, on Thursday, threw jabs at each other and later made up, following a viral video of the musician kissing a man.

Shatta Wale was filmed kissing a Shatta Movement member called Kumordzie.

Other reports say he gave the guy a diamond chain before kissing him on the lips.

The video drew a lot of reactions on social media which got Shatta to come back to explain that the video saying the kiss is brotherly code members of the Shatta Movement.

Sam George, who is an advocate for the anti-LGBTQ Bill before Parliament expressed shock over the video.

In a tweet, he concluded that Shatta Wale was under the influence of some “wrong leaves” because it was unusual for him to kiss a man.

“E be like broda man smoke the wrong leaves. Maybe we go do snap take explain na w3i di3r, I’m not hanastand,” he wrote.

Shatta Wale who wasn’t amused by the tweet could not hold back as he rained insults on the lawmaker including threatening him.

“That Sam George if you don’t stop those f**lish comments about me erh … You go sick for room for years unless I touch you. I never see f**lish man like you too before.

Prove to me which leave I smoke, you are very f**lish a man,” Shatta tweeted.

Later however Shatta made a u-turn to announce that he and Sam George have patched up their differences.

“Nice one! I just spoke to Hon. Sam George. It’s all 1 love. Understanding is the key,” he tweeted.

Sam George also replied to Shatta Wale’s tweet saying, “Nii Shatta Wale, it’s all good. The beef turn burger. 1 ❤.”

BY Francis Addo