Ursula Launches 2nd Phase Of Taxi Scheme

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, has launched the second phase of a work, pay and own taxi scheme in her constituency.

The move, aimed at empowering the unemployed in her constituency economically kick started in May 2019 with 10 taxis on a 3-year payment terms with the second phase launched on Friday, 8th November, 2019.

Speaking to journalists after a short ceremony to launch the scheme as well as handover the second batch of taxis to the drivers, Mrs Owusu Ekuful said the scheme will go a long way to provide employment to the otherwise unemployed youth in her constituency.

“Not everybody has skills for white colour jobs and so we need to look at how we can also empower the various kinds of young people in the constituency with employable skills,” she said.

She said per the arrangements with the coordinators of the scheme, the drivers will after three years own the taxis, making them financially independent while having skills that can “enable them stand on their two feet.”

“There is something for everyone, some will work in an office, some will do petty trading, and others are drivers who need support to also drive,” she added.

On behalf of the beneficiares, Jacob Osarfo expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for her extreme desire to empower her constituents through the provision of various schemes.

According to them, they were extremely taken aback by the gesture as they did not expect it.

“We are very happy, we didn’t expect that from the Minister, but today, we realized that the Minster is someone we can put our trust in,” he said

“I thank God and the MP for giving us this opportunity. I pray she retains her seat and continue to empower the lives of the constituents.” He added.

Mrs Owusu Ekuful urged the drivers to uphold to the terms and conditions of the scheme to ensure its success and expansion for others to also benefit.