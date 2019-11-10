Foreign Minister Attends Paris Forum On Peace

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, is attending the 2019 edition of the annual Paris Forum on Peace.

The Minister is expected to arrive in Paris on Sunday to represent President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Forum which begins on Monday.

This year’s Forum is scheduled to take place from 11th-13th November.

It is to be held at the Grande Halle de La Villetta and will bring together political and economic leaders as well as various stakeholders to advance concrete projects of global governance.

The Paris Forum on Peace was launched under the auspices of the French President in November 2018 by eight organizations from across the world.

The launch marked 100 years after the end of the first World War, and the maiden edition of the Forum enabled 65 heads of state and Government, 10 heads of international organizations, 121 project directors, and 6,000 Government stakeholders to reaffirm the importance of multilateralism and joint action.

At this year’s forum, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey is expected to deliver an address that will highlight the need for global peace and stability.

She will also be afforded the opportunity to apparently showcase the Government of Ghana’s governance projects, as well as interact with her global counterparts, leaders of international organizations, economic decision-makers and project leaders.

BY Melvin Tarlue