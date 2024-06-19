Ursula Owusu Launches Ms. Geek Ghana 2024 Competition

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has launched the Ms. Geek Ghana 2024 Competition, aimed at empowering young women in the field of ICT.

The competition aims to alter the mindset of young girls about the adoption of ICT and provide them with digital skills.

This aligns with the objectives of SDG Goal 5, which aims to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

The competition is open to females aged 13 to 21 years to submit a technology-driven solution targeting the fundamental difficulties encountered in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

The Ministry is dedicated to emphasizing the contributions that women make to the technology sector.

Additionally, it will provide young girls with a chance to demonstrate their abilities.

Nevertheless, the sector Minister, Ms. Owusu-Ekuful speaking at the event urged stakeholders to support the competition to promote greater participation of girls in the fields of science and technology.

She said the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation is putting in the effort to help change that mindset by providing opportunities for Ghanaian girls to show that it is not all about beauty but also about thinking ability, tenacity, and focus.

She added that the objective of the Initiative is to bridge the digital gender divide by encouraging and empowering girls and young women to consider studies and careers in the growing field of ICTs, enabling both girls and technology companies to reap the benefits of greater female participation in the ICT ecosystem.

‘’The initiative has been scaled up since 2017 from a biannual celebration to a triennial celebration. Twelve Thousand nine Hundred and eighty-one (12,981) girls and one thousand two hundred (1,200) teachers have been trained. Forty Three (43) cyber labs have been built for various schools in various regions and 1776 computers given to deserving pupils and teachers. In terms of impact, beneficiaries have acquired new ICT skills, increased interest of girls in pursuing STEM programmes, equip ICT teachers with new skills. Increased employable skills of beneficiaries at the tertiary level,’’ she added.

The Ms. Geek Rwanda was adopted by the Smart Africa Alliance to give it an African feel and renamed Ms. Geek Africa in 2017.

The Smart Africa Alliance has instituted the Ms. Geek Africa competition and encouraged its Member States to adopt the Initiative.

The competition seeks to encourage young women to develop ICT solutions to solve contemporary socioeconomic challenges.

For the past years, girls across the continent have submitted applications of technology-based solutions aimed at solving a specific problem affecting their community.

The shortlisted applicants will participate in a masterclass and thereafter present their solutions to a panel.

In addition to representing Ghana at the Ms. Geek Africa Competition, the winner will also get monetary prizes and business support, among other benefits.

The deadline for applying is July 18, 2024. Interested individuals can submit their contributions by visiting the website www.moc.gov.gh or by sending an email to msgeek@moc.gov.gh.

-BY Daniel Bampoe